Chiefs' Jaylon Moore: Practices fully Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Moore (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Moore missed the Week 16 loss to the Titans on Sunday but appears to be ready to return to the lineup Thursday against Denver. He started each of his previous two games at right tackle.
