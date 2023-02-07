Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Sneed practiced Monday and Tuesday and has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The cornerback didn't practice in any capacity last week and was given a tentative questionable tag in the Chiefs' final week of prep before Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, but Sneed's removal from the five-step protocol clears the way for him to play in Super Bowl LVII. Sneed and fellow starting cornerback Trent McDuffie will face the unenviable task of attempting to slow down the Eagles' top two receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.