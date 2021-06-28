Hardman displayed "sizable improvements" at June minicamp, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
The report points to route-running, hands and focus as three areas where the 23-year-old has improved, thereby strengthening his case to replace Sammy Watkins (Ravens) as the Chiefs' No. 2 wide receiver. With fifth-round pick Cornell Powell being the team's most noteworthy wideout addition this offseason, Hardman could end up playing more than three-quarters of the offensive snaps, after logging just 44.9 and 45.3 percent in his first two NFL seasons. Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle are the other candidates to handle the starting job across from Tyreek Hill, but neither Robinson nor Pringle figures to see many targets, regardless of the starter/reserve designation.
