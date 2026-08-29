Hardman is being released by the Bills on Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman inked a reserve/futures deal with the Bills in January and entered training camp competing for a depth spot on the 53-man roster. He caught four passes on eight targets for 20 yards and a touchdown across three preseason games, adding three kickoff returns for 80 yards and four punt returns for 50 yards. That versatility on special teams was not enough for Hardman to survive the training camp roster cuts, but he now has the opportunity to sign with another team before the start of the regular season.