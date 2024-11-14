The Chiefs signed Shrader off the Jets' practice squad Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Harrison Butker suffering a left knee injury that will likely result in his placement on injured reserve, Shrader is poised to take over as Kansas City's kicker beginning with Sunday's game against the Bills. An undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, Shrader has previously made one appearance apiece for the Colts and the Jets this season, converting on field-goal attempts for 45 and 25 yards while going 3-for-3 on extra-point tries. During his five-year collegiate career, Shrader knocked down 68.3 percent of his field goals and had a long of 54 yards.