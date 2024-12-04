Shrader (hamstring) has been placed on IR by the Chiefs.
Shrader is thus slated to miss at least four games, and in a corresponding move the Chiefs signed Matthew Wright to an active roster contract, which sets the stage for him to kick Sunday against the Chargers. Beyond that, it's possible that Harrison Butker (knee) could return to the mix as soon as Week 15.
