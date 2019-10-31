McElroy signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

McElroy had a workout with Tampa Bay in late September, but it took some time before he ended up joining the organization. Both O.J. Howard (hamstring) and Cameron Brate (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, so McElroy provides some added depth at tight end for Tampa Bay.

