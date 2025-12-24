Owen reverted to Indianapolis' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Owen was elevated ahead of Monday's Week 16 loss to San Francisco and played one offensive snap, getting one target that he didn't catch. He also played nine special-teams snaps, logging three kick returns for 89 yards. It was the second straight week Owen was elevated, which coincides with Anthony Gould missing the past two weeks due to a foot injury. It's likely that Owen's chance of being elevated again for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Jaguars hinges on whether Gould is able to return.