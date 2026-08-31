Owen (concussion) was placed on injured reserve by the Colts on Sunday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official website reports.

Owen suffered a concussion during the opening drive of the team's preseason finale against the Lions on Saturday. The wide receiver caught four of 10 targets for 68 yards while also returning four kickoffs for 106 yards and five punts for 68 yards during the preseason. Owen will now be forced to miss the entire season while on IR, unless he is able to reach an injury settlement with Indianapolis.