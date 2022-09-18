Dulin is set to see an increased workload Sunday at Jacksonville with both Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and Michael Pierce (concussion) set to miss the game, the Indianapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dulin is likely to start opposite Parris Campbell in two-receiver sets and could even become the primary target in the passing game after earning six targets in last week's tie at Houston. Michael Strachan will likely work in three-receiver sets with Nyheim Hines, Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox also potentially getting significantly more targets.