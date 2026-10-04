Dulin (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders in London.

Though he had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Dulin had always appeared likely to put an end to his two-game absence after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. Dulin projects to make his biggest impact on special teams when the Colts are at full strength at receiver, but he'll be needed to handle a depth role on offense Week 4 while fellow wideouts Keenan Allen (groin) and Darius Slayton (coach's decision) are inactive.