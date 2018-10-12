Ebron (shin/quad/ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing fully Friday.

Ebron missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to a full session Friday suggests that he'll be a go this weekend. Confirmation of that will arrive in advance of the first wave of games Sunday, with the Colts kicking off at 1:00 ET. Assuming he plays, there's potential for another big volume outing for Ebron in Week 6, with both Jack Doyle (hip) and T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) out again this week.

