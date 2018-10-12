Colts' Eric Ebron: Practices fully, but listed as questionable
Ebron (shin/quad/ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing fully Friday.
Ebron missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to a full session Friday suggests that he'll be a go this weekend. Confirmation of that will arrive in advance of the first wave of games Sunday, with the Colts kicking off at 1:00 ET. Assuming he plays, there's potential for another big volume outing for Ebron in Week 6, with both Jack Doyle (hip) and T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) out again this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...