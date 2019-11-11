Ebron hauled in five of his 12 targets for 56 yards in the team's Week 10 loss to the Dolphins.

Ebron led the team in targets, yards and receptions, with the highlight of his performance coming on a 23-yard catch late in the fourth quarter that gave the Colts the chance to take the lead. However, he also failed to get on the same page with Brian Hoyer for much of the day, averaging just over 4.5 yards per target while failing to convert half of his targets into receptions. Given that Ebron had not topped five targets in a game prior to his Week 10 performance, it's unlikely that he will have a better chance to produce this season.