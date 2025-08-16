Edwards has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's matchup against Green Bay due to a concussion, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Prior to exiting, Edwards racked up six tackles (two solo). The 23-year-old signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in May and is battling to make the 53-man roster as a depth option in the secondary. Edwards will need to clear concussion protocol before he's able to practice or play in additional exhibition contests.