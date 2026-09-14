Edwards was waived by the Colts on Monday.

Edwards didn't play in Sunday's 41-23 loss to the Ravens, and he will now be placed on waivers. The transaction was made in order to make room for Cam Taylor-Britt (suspension), who will be reinstated from a one-game suspension ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Edwards played in 14 regular-season contests with Indianapolis in 2025, recording 26 total tackles (19 solo) and three passes defensed, and if he clears waivers, the Colts will likely look to add him to their practice squad.