Downs (shoulder) didn't participate in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
On Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen noted that it will be "tough" for Downs to play Sunday against the Patriots, and the wideout's absence from practice Thursday supports that notion. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Downs heads into the weekend with any chance to be available versus New England, a context that also applies to fellow wideouts Alec Pierce (foot) and Ashton Dulin (ankle), who were both sidelined Thursday.
