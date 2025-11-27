Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Cleared for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sinnott (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Washington's matchup versus the Broncos on Sunday.
Sinnott is healthy again after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 10 loss to Detroit. The 2024 second-round pick should resume his role as the team's No. 3 tight end against Denver.
