Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Difficult path to targets again
Sinnott has a chance to earn a larger role in 2026, but free-agent signing Chig Okonkwo figures to replace Zach Ertz (knee) as Washington's top pass-catching tight end, according to Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire.
With Kliff Kingsbury calling plays the past two seasons, Sinnott drew just 18 targets in 33 regular-season games (652 snaps). New offensive coordinator David Blough may have a somewhat larger role in mind, but the recent Okonkwo signing (three years, $30 million) hints at Sinnott and John Bates mostly blocking again. Bates is a better blocker, and he signed an extension last March, putting Sinnott at risk of a third straight season as merely the No. 3 TE in Washington. Sinnott may even enter training camp on the roster bubble, albeit with age (24 in June), draft capital (53rd overall in 2024) and athleticism (4.68 40) working in his favor.
