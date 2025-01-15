Sinnott (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The 2024 second-round pick from Kansas State has now opened the Commanders' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions after sustaining a shoulder injury in the team's wild-card win over the Buccaneers. Sinnott's practice participation Thursday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Saturday's divisional round matchup against the Lions. If he's unable to suit up, Washington's tight end room will likely consist of Zach Ertz (ribs) and John Bates.
More News
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Limited in practice to open week•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Returns to action•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Notches fifth reception of season•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Dealing with illness•