St-Juste (ankle) was spotted participating in 7-on-7 drills Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
St-Juste, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, has returned to Washington's OTAs and is fully healthy again. The young defensive back started in 12 games for the Commanders last season, racking up 41 tackles, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Placed on IR•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Ruled out for Week 18•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Won't play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Will suit up Saturday•