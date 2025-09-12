Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman (shoulder) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Packers.
Coleman suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter versus Green Bay, placing doubt on his ability to return to action in Week 2. Chris Paul has taken over at left guard in his place.
