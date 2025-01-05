Robinson rushed five times for 10 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Robinson didn't get many touches in the regular-season finale as the Commanders chose not to overwork their running backs ahead of the postseason. Washington's lead back finishes the regular season with 187 carries for 799 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as 20 catches for 159 yards on 25 targets. Austin Ekeler (concussion) returned from injured reserve Sunday, but Robinson's likely to get the majority of touches over Ekeler in the wild-card round against either the Rams or Buccaneers.