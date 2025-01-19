Robinson rushed 15 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and wasn't targeted in the Commanders' 45-31 divisional-round win over the Lions on Saturday night.

The Lions had maintained one of the league's best run defenses all season despite enduring a multitude of injuries, but Robinson and backfield mate Austin Ekeler both were able to make significant inroads on the ground Saturday. Robinson operated in his usual No. 1 back role and recorded two- and one-yard rushing touchdowns in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. The talented third-year back served as a key component of the Commanders' offensive success and helped keep the Lions' defense off balance in Jayden Daniels' second career playoff start, and he'll look to fill a similar role in an NFC Championship Game matchup against the Rams or Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 26.