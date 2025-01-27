Robinson rushed the ball 11 times for 36 yards in Sunday's 55-23 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Robinson led the Commanders' backfield in carries, though he saw limited work overall. Austin Ekeler and Jayden Daniels earned eight and six rushing attempts respectively, and Ekeler also accounted for all of the pass-catching work out of the backfield. As a result, with Washington chasing points for most of the contest, Ekeler took over as the lead back in the final two quarters. Robinson ended the season on a slide in production, as he was held to 50 or fewer total yards in four of the team's last seven games -- including the postseason. That casts doubt over his potential role in 2025 despite topping 175 in all three seasons as a pro.