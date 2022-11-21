Washington activated Young (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Young, who's been sidelined since tearing his ACL and MCL last November, was designated to return Nov. 2, so his 21-day window to be added to the active roster was dwindling. The star pass rusher is likely still considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, but his status will likely become clearer when Washington releases its initial injury report for Week 12.
