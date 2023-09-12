Turner caught one of two targets for 10 yards in a 20-16 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday.

Turner got a lot of work with the first-team offense this preseason while Logan Thomas was sidelined by a calf injury, but Thomas was healthy for Week 1 and played more than 80 percent of snaps on offense. Turner, on the other hand, played only 14 percent, suggesting any hope for fantasy value depends on Thomas missing time. The Commanders play at Denver in Week 2.