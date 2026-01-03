The Titans elevated Turner from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Due to the absence of No. 2 tight end Gunnar Helm (toe), Turner has an opportunity to see some snaps in Sunday's divisional contest. The tight end is in line for a blocking role with the offense and special teams units alongside Chig Okonkwo and David Martin-Robinson. Sunday will be the 25-year-old's first game of the season.