Turner reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Turner played two snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise during the Titans' 41-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He spent most of the regular season without a team after being cut by the Commanders at the end of training camp but managed to catch on with the Titans on the practice squad. The 2022 fifth-rounder will be a unrestricted free agent and look to sign with a team in need of a tight end who can also contribute on special teams.