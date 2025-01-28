Turner signed a reserve/future contract with the Commanders on Tuesday.

Turner spent the entire 2024 season on the Commanders' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. The Nevada product has played in 22 regulars-season games since being selected by Washington in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Turner will be on the Commanders' 90-man roster at the start of the new league year, and he'll use OTAs, minicamp and training camp as an opportunity to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.