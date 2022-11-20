Forrest will start at safety against the Texans on Sunday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Forrest draws the start, as Bobby McCain has moved to corner. The second-year pro should see an uptick in snaps, but he's already been a steady contributor for the Commanders this season. recording 46 tackles (31 solo), five passes defensed, two interceptions and forced fumbles, plus a fumble recovery in 10 contests.