Forrest was healthy for spring practices after suffering a season-ending shoulder fracture in October, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Forrest became a starter during the 2022 season and then played 99.1 percent of defensive snaps through Week 5 in 2023. Fellow safety Percy Butler played nearly every snap over the next 10 games following Forrest's injury, recording 57 tackles and six passes defended in that stretch. Forrest seems like the favorite to start in the final season of his rookie contract, but he may spend more time in deep coverage after Washington signed 220-pound Jeremy Chinn to replace Kam Curl at the other safety spot. Forrest could perhaps have more fantasy value if he ends up starting next to Butler while Chinn guards the slot and/or plays as a pseudo-linebacker.