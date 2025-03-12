Buffalo will sign Forrest to a one-year contract, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Forrest took a back seat in Washington's defensive backfield in 2024, totaling just 70 defensive snaps over 10 games after playing 1,126 defensive snaps in his 22 games prior. His shortest path to snaps with the Bills to start 2025 will probably be with the special teams unit.