Forrest (shoulder) is expected to be ready for offseason workouts, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Forrest suffered a fractured shoulder in October, which brought an end to his 2023 campaign early. The Cincinnati product spent about eight weeks with his arm in a sling before beginning rehab at the Commanders' facility and never underwent surgery to repair it.
