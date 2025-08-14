Worley signed with the Commanders on Thursday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official team site reports.

Worley has found a new home for the 11th time in his career, adding a veteran presence to Washington's training camp roster. The 30-year-old has appeared in 99 games with 64 starts, and spent last season with Tennessee, where he tallied 52 tackles and one interception. He will look to crack yet another 53-man roster in what will be a shortened training camp and preseason.