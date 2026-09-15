Brown failed to haul in either of his two targets during the Commanders' 24-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Brown played 37 of 70 offensive snaps (52.9 percent), which was third-most among Commanders wide receivers behind Terry McLaurin (61) and Stefon Diggs (44). However, Brown was unable reel in the two passes he saw from Jayden Daniels, whereas rookie third-rounder Antonio Williams finished with a 4-66-1 receiving line despite playing only 26 offensive snaps. Brown will look for better results in Washington's Week 2 clash against Dallas on Sept. 20.