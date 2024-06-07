Coach Dan Quinn said Thursday the Commanders are providing Davis (shoulder) an opportunity to compete for edge rusher snaps this offseason, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Quinn said "we're trying to really push [Davis] specifically on the versatility," and that "you'll see him working some with the defensive line, you'll see him working with [pass rush specialist] Ryan Kerrigan on the side." Davis is entering a contract season after having his fifth-year option declined, and the additions of Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu raise questions about the extent of his role. Also contributing as a pass-rusher on at least a rotational basis would help boost Davis' fantasy ceiling in IDP formats. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery back in December, but it appears that Davis has already resumed taking reps at spring practices.