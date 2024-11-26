The Vikings signed Davis off the Packers' practice squad Tuesday.

After being cut by the Commanders on Oct. 22, Davis managed to catch on with the Packers' practice squad Oct. 29, though he hasn't been elevated to Green Bay's active roster. Adding Davis to the 53-man roster gives the Vikings much-needed depth at inside linebacker after Ivan Pace (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. While Pace is sidelined, Davis and Brian Asamoah will serve as Minnesota's rotational inside linebackers behind starters Blake Cashman and Kamu Grugier-Hill.