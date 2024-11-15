Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 191 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding seven rushes for 18 yards in the Commanders' 26-18 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Daniels salvaged his fantasy night to an extent with a five-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 28 seconds remaining and a subsequent two-point conversion pass to the veteran tight end in the back of the end zone that was originally ruled out of bounds. Prior to that, the talented rookie had scuffled through a fairly unremarkable game that also saw him evaluated for a concussion shortly before halftime and the Eagles do an effective job of limiting his rushing yards and keeping passes in front of them. The LSU product ultimately recorded at least one completion to nine different players, but only one, Austin Ekeler, tallied more than 47 receiving yards. Daniels has now seen his passing yardage drop in three consecutive games following his career-best 326-yard showing against the Bears in Week 8, although Michael Phillips of The Richmonder also reports the second overall pick had a cut on his hand that had to be glued shut at one point in the second half. Daniels will now have extra time to regroup and recover before a Week 12 home matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 24.