Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newton (head) exited Saturday's game early and is being evaluated for a possible concussion, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Newton exited with 1:03 remaining in the game, the last play before the Eagles knelt the clock out. The defensive tackle has potentially suffered a concussion, and if he enters the league's concussion protocol, he will need to clear all five steps to be available for the Commanders' Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys.
More News
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Questionable with illness•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Active for SNF•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Officially questionable for Week 9•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Held out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Records second sack of season•