Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Newton underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral Wednesday in New York, but a timeline for the defensive lineman's return to the field hasn't yet been established, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

While Jhabvala notes that the timeline for this sort of procedure can vary depending on the extent of the tear and its location, a 3-to-4-month recovery is the typical range. Newton appears highly likely to open the season on injured reserve, and his absence for any length of time represents a major blow to the Commanders' pass rush. The 24-year-old played the full 17-game slate during his second NFL season in 2025, logging 38 tackles and 5.0 sacks, good for fourth place on the team.