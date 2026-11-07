Newton (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Newton was a full participant in all three Week 9 practices. The defensive lineman has a solid chance to return to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's contest, but the Commanders would need to cut another player to make room for the 2024 second-rounder's return. If the team holds off on activating Newton, Charles Omenihu and Shy Tuttle will continue to see the majority of snaps at defensive end in Week 9.