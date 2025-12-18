Newton (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Ben Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Newton was a new addition to Thursday's injury report with an illness. The defensive tackle's ability to play Saturday is likely only constrained by the strength of his immune system. The 23-year-old should be set to suit up, but if he is unable to go, Sheldon Day will be the lone reserve option behind Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.