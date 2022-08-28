Bates (calf) could return to practice this week, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Head coach Ron Rivera said Saturday that expects Bates to be back at practice in the coming days. The 31-year-old may even enter Week 1 as the starting tight end as Logan Thomas (knee) has yet to return to full participation at practice.
More News
-
Commanders' John Bates: Won't play Saturday•
-
Commanders' John Bates: Bothered by calf•
-
Football Team's John Bates: Finishes year with key role•
-
Football Team's John Bates: Steps into increased role•
-
Football Team's John Bates: Scores TD•
-
Football Team's John Bates: Washington-Eagles moved to Tuesday•