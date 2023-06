Ridgeway has been doing individual drills during practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Ridgeway played limited snaps for the Commanders last season but had an impressive Week 18 outing against the Cowboys before leaving with a torn pectoral muscle. The 2022 fifth-round pick out of Arkansas registered 24 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games for Washington last season as he operated behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne at defensive tackle.