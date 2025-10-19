default-cbs-image
Ridgeway (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Ridgeway has been practicing in full for the last two weeks, but he still hasn't been deemed ready to return and remains on injured reserve. He appears to have a good chance to return in Week 8 against the Buccaneers and should have a rotational role along the defensive line.

