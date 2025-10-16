default-cbs-image
Ridgeway (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Ridgeway practiced in full all week last week before ultimately sitting out in Week 6, so while his activity is a promising sign, it's still no guarantee he'll suit up in Week 7. Until the Saints officially remove him from their injured reserve list, veteran Nathan Shepherd should continue to see increased reps on the defensive line.

