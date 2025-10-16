Saints' John Ridgeway: Logs another full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ridgeway (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Ridgeway practiced in full all week last week before ultimately sitting out in Week 6, so while his activity is a promising sign, it's still no guarantee he'll suit up in Week 7. Until the Saints officially remove him from their injured reserve list, veteran Nathan Shepherd should continue to see increased reps on the defensive line.
More News
-
Saints' John Ridgeway: Won't play vs. New England•
-
Saints' John Ridgeway: Could play Sunday•
-
Saints' John Ridgeway: Could be nearing return•
-
Saints' John Ridgeway: Downgraded to out for Week 5•
-
Saints' John Ridgeway: Questionable for Sunday vs. Giants•
-
Saints' John Ridgeway: Logs full practice Thursday•