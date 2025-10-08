Saints' John Ridgeway: Could be nearing return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ridgeway (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday.
Ridgeway has been on injured reserve since late August and is eligible to return as soon as he's healthy. A full practice is a step in the right direction, but he'll need to be activated from injured reserve before he can return to game action.
