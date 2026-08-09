Saints' John Ridgeway: Banged up back

Ridgeway suffered a back injury during Sunday's practice session, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ridgeway was able to finish out the session, but it is unclear the extent to which his back is injured. The defensive tackle missed most of the 2025 season with a shoulder injury, only participating in four regular-season games. If the back issue is of a similar severity, undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan Michael Heldman may see an increased snap share throughout the preseason and into the regular season.