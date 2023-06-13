Allen (knee) has been participating in OTAs, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Allen was seen working with fellow defensive lineman Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the first practice of minicamp this past Wednesday. Allen missed the final game of the 2022 season with a knee injury and finished the campaign with 64 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in 16 games.