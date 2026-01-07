Allen posted three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Packers. He finished the season with 68 tackles (29 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery over 17 games.

Allen wasn't prolific but managed to stay healthy in his first campaign outside of Washington after he played in just eight regular-season games for the Commanders last year. The veteran defensive end's 68 stops tied a career-best regular-season mark, though his 3.5 sacks were his fewest over a full season since 2020. This was the first campaign of Allen's three-year contract, though it's not out of the question that the Vikings could opt to cut him in the offseason.